Deputies investigating fatal shooting near Everett

Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting near Everett, early Monday morning.

At about 6:40 a.m., Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the scene of a shooting in the 13500 block of Highway 99.

Two people, a man and a woman, were sitting in their parked car in a private driveway when they were confronted by the owner of the residence, a 38-year-old man.

An altercation occurred between the homeowner and the car’s driver, who was also 38 years old.

The homeowner fired a single shot, which struck the driver and killed him.

The passenger, a 42-year-old woman, was unharmed.

The homeowner was detained by deputies and later released after being interviewed by detectives.

The driver and the homeowner did not know each other, and the investigation is still ongoing.

The identity of the driver and the cause of death will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.