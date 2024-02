The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting homicide that occurred Monday night in a residential neighborhood near the Orange-Osceola county line.

On Monday around 10 p.m., deputies responded to the 1300 block of Epson Oaks Way where they found Cameron Jay Stevens, 24, who had been shot.

Stevens was rushed to a hospital nearby, but did not survive.

No other details were released.

An investigation is ongoing.

