Deputies investigating fatal shooting in West Orange County

Orange County deputies are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Monday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the 200 block of Alston Drive near Orlovista just before 3 p.m. for reports of shots fired and a man who was down on the ground.

See a map of the area below:

They arrived to find a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead there.

The sheriff’s office has only identified the victim as a man in his 50s.

They haven’t released any information on a possible suspect in the shooting.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

