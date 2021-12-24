Deputies investigating after gunshot victim shows up at Kettering Health Dayton

Dec. 23—A shooting is under investigation after a person arrived Wednesday night at Kettering Health Dayton, formerly Grandview Hospital, with gunshot wounds.

The incident was reported around 9:21 p.m. The person had been shot in the leg and the back, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

The person was reportedly shot at a Harrison Twp. gas station, but it wasn't clear which one.

A shots fired incident also was reported at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday on Camden Avenue in Harrison Twp.

No injuries were reported, but multiple house and a vehicle were damaged, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

One of the residents reportedly shot at the unknown suspect, who was in a vehicle.

The two incidents are not related, according to the sheriff's office.