Deputies investigating homicide near Deer Park

Dec. 27—Spokane County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating what they said is a homicide after a man was found dead on Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park.

Deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death at about 6:25 p.m. on Monday night at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, the sheriff's office said in a press release late on Monday night. Deputies said the victim was an older man and that there were signs of potential burglary at the residence.

Investigators are attempting to locate another man who is a person of interest. The man is described as about 5-foot-10 with an average build, clean-shaven, around 25 years old. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag and was seen with a medium-to-large dog in the area.

Deputies secured the area where the dead man was found and summoned major crimes detectives and forensics, the sheriff's office said. Detectives remained at the residence throughout the night as the early stages of the investigation continues.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim at a later date, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the person of interest or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area on Monday night to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10171903.