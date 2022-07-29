Deputies investigating homicide near Gig Harbor after man is reportedly shot

Pierce County deputies launched a homicide investigation Friday morning near Gig Harbor after they received reports of a shooting in a neighborhood west of the city.

Few details were immediately available about the killing. In a tweet, Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said deputies were dispatched at about 7:22 a.m for a report of a shooting at 66th Avenue Northwest and 87th Street Northwest.

There, deputies found a man dead. He has not been identified.

At about 8:30 a.m., the department tweeted that detectives were on their way to the scene.