Deputies investigating house fire death near Jasper, suspect body was 86-year-old resident

Police are investigating after a body was found at a house fire Tuesday night near Jasper, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. Deputies and firefighters responded just before 9 p.m. to reports of a house fire in the 36000 block of Stacey-Gateway Road in Pleasant Hill.

Much of the house had burned before the fire could be contained, Lane County Sgt. Thomas Speldrich said in a news release.

A single deceased person was located inside. The body has not been officially identified, but police believe it is likely the 86-year-old man who lived there.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Additional details were not available from the Sheriff's Office Thursday.

