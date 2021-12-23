Deputies investigating after houses, car shot in Harrison Twp.

Dec. 23—Multiple houses and a vehicle were shot Wednesday night in Harrison Twp., but no injuries were reported.

Around 9:21 p.m. Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies reported to Camden Avenue to investigate a shots fired call. When they arrived, they found multiple houses and a car damaged by gunfire, according to a media release.

An investigation revealed unknown suspects fired shots from a vehicle in the 100 block of Camden Avenue, according to the sheriff's office. One of the residents also shot at the vehicle and the suspect fled.

The sheriff's office is continuing to investigate. We will update this story as more information is available.