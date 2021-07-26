Deputies investigating inmate death at Falkenburg Road Jail

Officials are investigating the death of an inmate at the Falkenburg Road Jail, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office.

Elvis Upshaw, 62, was found unresponsive after suffering a medical episode on Monday, deputies said. He was transported to Brandon Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The cause of death has not yet been determined, deputies said. The Hillsborough County Medical Examiner is investigating. No other details were available Monday.