Deputies investigating after man fatally shot in Shoreline

A man with at least one gunshot wound died in Shoreline Monday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 10:15 p.m., deputies responded to a 911 call about a man lying on the ground in the 20000 block of 15th Avenue Northeast.

The caller said the man was lying facedown and was not responsive.

Medics with the Shoreline Fire Department tended to the man, but he did not survive.

According to deputies, the man in his early 20s had at least one gunshot wound.

There are no suspects at this time.

King County Major Crimes detectives are handling the investigation.