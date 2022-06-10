Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Merritt Island home
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home on Merritt Island on Thursday.
Deputies said they were called to the home off Hunt Drive after a resident said that someone was dead inside the home.
Investigators said that when they arrived at the home, they found an adult male who had been living in the home, dead.
Detectives said they are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence but said that no arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit at 321-633-8413 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
