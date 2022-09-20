Deputies investigating after man found dead inside car near Sanford

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a car near Sanford Sunday evening.

Deputies said they were called to the area of Roseberry Lane around 8:30 p.m. after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

Investigators said when they arrived at the scene they found a man, dead, inside a car parked at the end of the street.

Deputies identified the man as 30-year-old Kameron Dominique Olonte Alston of Orlando.

Detectives said witnesses told them they saw a dark-colored 4-door passenger car driving away from the area shortly after hearing gunshots.

Investigators said they believe the shooting is an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at (407) 665-6650 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

This is the second homicide on Roseberry Lane within the past year.

On April 21 the body of a missing 21-year-old man was found a burning shed in the 1700 block of Roseberry Lane.

Deputies later arrested 24-year-old Lewis Boone for the murder of Jaylyn McIntyre.

Boone is still in the Seminole County Jail awaiting trial.

