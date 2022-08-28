Deputies investigating after man found dead inside Marion County home

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside a home near Citra on Sunday.

Deputies said they were called to the home off North East 134th Place after getting a report of an assault.

Investigators said when they arrived at the home, they found an adult male had been killed.

Deputies have not released the name of the man or how he died.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence but that no arrests have been made.

The investigation is ongoing.

