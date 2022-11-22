Deputies investigating after man found with gunshot wounds at Castle Commerce Center

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after a man was located with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday in Atwater.

Few details are available.

At about 2:20 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to the area of the former Castle Air Force Base in Atwater, for a report of a person who had been shot, according to Merced County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Michelle Oliver.

Oliver said detectives are in the early stages of an investigation.

Deputies arrived on scene and located the man suffering from multiple gunshots wounds.

Oliver said the victim was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. According to authorities, detectives believe the shooting took place at a bar in Winton. Oliver said it is unknown how the victim got to the Castle Commerce Center.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at (209) 385-7472.