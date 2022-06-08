Deputies investigating after man found shot to death at York County park

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found shot to death at a park in Clover on Monday morning.

Deputies said Terron Hubert, 20, of Clover, was found unresponsive near a walking trail at Quigley Park on Astor Court and Warwick Circle.

The sheriff’s office said a woman was walking the trail around 6:30 a.m. when she found Hubert and called EMS.

The woman said no one else was near the body.

A deputy arrived on the scene to find Hubert laying on the ground by the fishing pier and gazebo and was able to confirm that he was dead.

The York County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy and toxicology report will be completed later in the week.

The homicide is still under investigation by both the sheriff’s office and the coroner’s office.

There is no word yet on possible suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Askew at 803-628-3059 or Crime Stoppers of York County.

