Deputies investigating after man shot, killed in Harrison Township

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is working to find out how a man ended up shot to death in Harrison Township Monday morning.

Deputies told News Center 7 crews were called to respond to an address along North Main Street around 4:30 a.m. after someone reported a man had been shot. When deputies got there, they found the man dead.

“They had it blocked off where we couldn’t get in. Well I could get in my store, but you couldn’t get up and down Main Street at 7:15 this morning,” said Jim Williams, Estate Jewelry & Coin Owner.

Williams says he sees deputies on this stretch of the road all the time, but not for gunfire. “They’re here up and down for speeding or drag racing,” Williams said.

But that’s why they responded Monday morning after a 911 call.

A caller tells dispatchers there’s a hair salon at the address. “Please get here,” the caller says.

This is what deputies found when they got there. “I got a person down on the ground. Bleeding. Possible gun shot victim. I need an ambulance now, please,” a deputy says.

The sheriff’s office confirmed the man had in fact been shot. Medics could not save the man, and he died at the scene.

“That’s not good. Because that worries me here at the jewelry store that close,” Williams said.

News Center 7 saw two deputies with evidence markers placed near what appeared to be a few bullet holes in the windows and door.

“There’s been someone there all day. They’ve been going in and out of the business,” Williams said.

If you know anything about this crime, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says they’d like to hear from you.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.
































































