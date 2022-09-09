Deputies investigating murder after missing man in Chesterfield County found dead

A man reported missing in Chesterfield County over the weekend has been found dead and deputies believe he was murdered.

On Friday, authorities told Channel 9′s Tina Terry that John White’s body was found on Jordan Farm Road in Patrick.

According to deputies, three people are in custody in connection with White’s murder.

