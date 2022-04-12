Deputies investigating after person found dead inside vehicle in University Place

Deputies are investigating after they found a person deceased inside a vehicle in University Place on Monday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Just before 4 p.m., West Pierce Fire & Rescue responded to reports of an unresponsive person in a vehicle located in the 1800 block of Day Island Boulevard.

When they arrived on the scene, authorities found that the person was deceased.

As they believed it to be a homicide, deputies with the University Place Police Department were dispatched to the scene.

Responding deputies secured the scene for detectives and forensic investigators who are now searching the area for potential witnesses.

Deputies currently have no information about the identity of the person found inside the vehicle, according to Pierce County Sergeant Darren Moss.

This is a developing story.

