Deputies investigating after reported chase in Clark County

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were out investigating a vehicle in a field Saturday afternoon.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that deputies were chasing a vehicle in the area of Medway New Carlisle Road and Union Road around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers confirmed the chase, but could not provide any additional details about the chase.

>> Local EMS worker facing charges for allegedly stealing drugs

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene around Union Road near Medway. He reported seeing a green crossover SUV in a field, near a tree line.

Pictures from the scene showed three sheriff’s cruisers around the vehicle. It’s currently unknown if that vehicle was the one deputies were chasing.

We’re working to learn more.