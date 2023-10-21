Deputies investigating after reported chase in Clark County

Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were out investigating a vehicle in a field Saturday afternoon.

Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that deputies were chasing a vehicle in the area of Medway New Carlisle Road and Union Road around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers confirmed the chase, but could not provide any additional details about the chase.

News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene around Union Road near Medway. He reported seeing a green crossover SUV in a field, near a tree line.

Pictures from the scene showed three sheriff’s cruisers around the vehicle. It’s currently unknown if that vehicle was the one deputies were chasing.

We’re working to learn more.

