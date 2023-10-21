Deputies investigating after reported chase in Clark County
Deputies from the Clark County Sheriff’s Office were out investigating a vehicle in a field Saturday afternoon.
Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that deputies were chasing a vehicle in the area of Medway New Carlisle Road and Union Road around 2:30 p.m. Dispatchers confirmed the chase, but could not provide any additional details about the chase.
>> Local EMS worker facing charges for allegedly stealing drugs
News Center 7′s Malik Patterson is on the scene around Union Road near Medway. He reported seeing a green crossover SUV in a field, near a tree line.
Pictures from the scene showed three sheriff’s cruisers around the vehicle. It’s currently unknown if that vehicle was the one deputies were chasing.
We’re working to learn more.