Deputies investigating reports of ‘multiple people’ shot inside Barrow County home
The Barrow County Sherriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of multiple being shot at a Georgia home.
Deputies along with investigators are at a home in the Kendall Park Subdivision in Winder, GA.
The sheriff’s office said early Thursday morning, they received reports of possibly multiple people shot inside the home.
This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at noon.
“It does not appear that the public is in any immediate danger at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.
