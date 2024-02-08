Deputies investigating reports of ‘multiple people’ shot inside Barrow County home

WSBTV.com News Staff
The Barrow County Sherriff’s Office is investigating after receiving reports of multiple being shot at a Georgia home.

Deputies along with investigators are at a home in the Kendall Park Subdivision in Winder, GA.

The sheriff’s office said early Thursday morning, they received reports of possibly multiple people shot inside the home.

This is a developing story. We’re working to learn more, for Channel 2 Action News starting at noon.

“It does not appear that the public is in any immediate danger at this time,” the sheriff’s office said.

