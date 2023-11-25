Deputies investigating shooting in Auburn

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Auburn Friday night, according to the King County Sheriff’s Department.

At about 8:21 p.m. Friday, deputies responded to 911 calls of a shooting at the Watermark Apartments in the 31600 block of Military Road South.

At this time, deputies can not confirm the condition of any victims but did confirm they are in the initial investigation of a shooting.

A KCSO spokesperson said they expect the investigation to continue throughout the night.

Traffic in the area may be impacted by the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KIRO 7 has sent a reporter to the area.



