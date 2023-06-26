Deputies investigating shooting with car that crashed into building in Harrison Twp.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a shooting that took place in Harrison Township on Sunday afternoon.

>>RELATED: Shooting victim walks into Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton

Deputies were dispatched to the 4700 block of North Main Street at 3:45 p.m. on initial reports of a shooting with a car that crashed into a building, a Montgomery County Sheriff’s spokesperson said.

The incident initially began at 4200 block of North Main Street when a black SUV began shooting at a crashed black truck.

The truck traveled west toward Cromwell Place with the black SUV chasing and shooting at it.

The driver of the truck then turned north onto Catalpa Driver and then east onto Julie Avenue and went off the roadway into the parking lot and struck the rear of a business.

The occupants of the black truck fled the scene on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Deputies continue to investigate.