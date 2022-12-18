Deputies investigating shooting death outside Columbia shopping center

Deputies are investigating after a person was shot and killed in northeast Columbia.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said in a release it responded to 4760 Hardscrabble Road about 11:30 p.m. Saturday after getting a report of a person being shot. That’s at a shopping center that has a Food Lion grocery store and several other businesses.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a man outside with a gunshot wound. The victim died at the scene.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not identified the man as of Sunday morning.

The sheriff’s department said the shooting is under investigation. Those with information about the incident can submit tips anonymously via Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.