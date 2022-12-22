Deputies investigating shooting deaths of man, woman near West Palm as murder-suicide

WEST PALM BEACH — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating a possible murder-suicide after finding a man and woman shot to death in a home near West Palm Beach.

Deputies believe the man shot the woman and injured another man in the home before turning the gun on himself. The incident occurred at about 10:20 p.m. Dec. 21 on the 1300 block of Meadowbrook Drive, off Belvedere Road west of Drexel Road.

PBSO spokesperson Teri Barbera said the injured man was conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso by the time deputies arrived. He relayed to investigators that all three people knew one another, and that an altercation prompted the shooting.

The ages of those involved, the nature of their dispute and the injured man's condition were not immediately known Thursday morning, Barbera said.

"It was domestic-related, which sometimes are the most deadly incidences that we respond to," she said. "Especially during the holidays."

First responders drove the injured man to a hospital for treatment of his injuries. Barbera said he is expected to survive. Deputies have not released the names of the men or woman, but said they believe there is no threat to the community.

Thursday's incident is at least the third suspected murder-suicide in Palm Beach County in 2022, according to a Palm Beach Post online database. Deputies found a husband and wife dead in their Boynton Beach home in February, and an elderly man and woman in their West Palm Beach home in November. All died of apparent gunshot wounds.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: PBSO investigating possible murder-suicide inside home near West Palm