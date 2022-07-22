Deputies investigating shooting in Douglas County

Deputies are investigating a shooting in Douglas County.

NewsChopper 2 is live in Lithia Springs, where they see a police presence in front of a home on Trail Creek Drive.

Douglas County Sheriff officials did not release information on what led to the shooting.

It is unknown how many victims there are and what their conditions are.

This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 2 Action News for the latest updates.

