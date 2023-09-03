UPDATE: One person dead after road rage shooting incident in Harrison Township

UPDATE: (4:55 p.m.)

A 22-year-old man is dead after a road rage incident in Harrison Township, on Sunday afternoon, according to Major Roy of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

>>Woman dead after crash in Darke County

Deputies were dispatched on shots fired around 2:10 p.m., at the intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

Two vehicles were traveling along Needmore Road and Wagner Ford and continued to the Webster-Needmore intersection.

Major Roy says the suspect pulled up to the victim’s vehicle and words were exchanged. A bottle was thrown and then the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim’s vehicle had a female passenger who was not injured, but was taken to the hospital, Roy said.

The suspect is not in custody and it is believed that they have at least one male and one female passenger in the car, Roy said.

“It sounds like maybe one of the cars, and again I don’t know which one, was cutting in and out of traffic [and] somebody didn’t like that, that took place. Sounds like some words were exchanged at the intersection previous to this one, which would have been Wagner Ford and Needmore and then again, stuck at the light again at Needmore and Webster where the actual incident took place,” Roy said.

>>Homicide suspects in custody after chase, officer-involved shooting in northwest Ohio

The two drivers were said to not have known each other prior to the incident, Roy said.

The intersection of Webster Street and Needmore Road will remain closed until the investigation is finished.

“Something like this is extremely tragic, I understand people get upset in traffic, people cut you off, especially if you have kids in the car or other things. This is what it came down to today. I don’t care who you are, what background you come from, or where you’ve been, it is not worth someone’s life over traffic,” Roy said.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said if anyone witnesses this road rage incident occur and have information, reach out to the Sheriff’s Office at 225-4357.

INITIAL REPORT:

Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened in Harrison Township.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch confirmed deputies were called to respond to the shooting in the area of Webster Street and Needmore Road.

>> PHOTOS: Deputies investigating shooting in Harrison Township

The shooting was reported after a two-vehicle crash, according to dispatch records.

No one has been taken to the hospital at the time of this reporting.