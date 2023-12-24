1 confirmed dead in Largo shooting, deputies say

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed one man has died from a shooting that occurred in the area of Trotter and 22nd Avenue Southwest in Largo on Sunday.

Deputies said the suspect is known to the victim and that there is no threat to the public.

The scene is still active and the investigation is ongoing.

