Deputies investigating shooting in Troutman, officials say

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call in the 1100 block of Perth Road around 4:30 a.m.

Once they arrived they located a victim that had been shot, according to officials.

Deputies said the victim underwent surgery and is in stable condition.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said they are questioning three people of interest.

