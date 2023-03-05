Person hurt after shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, sheriff’s office says

Deputies are investigating a shooting in unincorporated Cocoa, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said.

Units responded to the shooting in the afternoon at the Sunshine Mobile Home Park on Lake Drive.

According to a statement provided to Channel 9, a man was transported to the hospital.

Investigators have not said what the victim’s condition is at this time.

This is the third shooting in Brevard County in four days.

Channel 9 is working to get more details on suspect information.

