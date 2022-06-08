Deputies investigating shooting after victim arrives at local hospital

An investigation is underway after a shooting victim arrived at a Dayton hospital this afternoon.

A 911 caller reported a shooting in the 1900 block of Republic Drive in Harrison Twp. around 1 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch records.

>> Grand jury declines criminal charges for Springfield officer who ran over shooting victim last year

Dispatch records showed that a shooting victim arrived minutes later at Kettering Health Dayton.

Our crew reported seeing at least seven police and deputy cruisers outside of the hospital.

>> Motions filed to dismiss criminal charges against Bellbrook-Sugarcreek superintendent

On Republic Drive, deputies have crime scene tape blocking off a portion of an apartment complex.

We’re working to learn the details of what happened and the condition of the person injured.