Deputies: Man hospitalized after accidental shooting at Washington Twp. apartment building

UPDATE @ 3 p.m.:

Deputies are investigating a shooting at a Washington Twp. apartment complex as accidental, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies and medics were called to an apartment building on Finger Lakes, which is near Yankee Street, around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a person shot.

A 911 caller, who identified themselves as the wife of the victim, reported the man shot himself in his upper leg inside their home, according to the 911 call obtained in a public records request by News Center 7.

“My husband accidently shot himself in the leg. I need an ambulance here immediately, please. He shot himself in the leg. I’ve tried to tie it off with my jacket. I need somebody here immediately please,” the caller said.

The man was taken to an area hospital for treatment however his condition was not immediately known.

Additional details are expected to be released later Monday afternoon.

We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.