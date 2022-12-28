Deputies investigating suspected homicide possibly linked to burglary near Deer Park

Dec. 28—A man was found dead in a suspected homicide Monday night in a wooded area south of Deer Park.

Spokane County sheriff's deputies responded to a call of a suspicious death about 6:25 p.m. Monday at a residence on the 29400 block of North Dalton Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release. Deputies said the victim was an older man and that there were signs of potential burglary at the residence.

Investigators are attempting to locate another man who is a person of interest. The man is described as about 5-foot-10 with an average build, clean-shaven and around 25 years old. He was wearing dark clothing and carrying a briefcase or bag and was seen with a medium-to-large dog in the area.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the victim, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone with information regarding the person of interest or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area Monday night to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10171903.