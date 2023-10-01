Deputies investigating suspicious death in La Vina: MCSO

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE / KGPE) – A suspicious death investigation is underway in the community of La Vina, the Madera County Sheriff’s Office says.

The department released information saying it received a report around 9:00 a.m. Sunday of a deceased adult male in the 23000 block of Avenue 9.

Investigators say the location is at a migrant labor community, and they will be on scene for some time as the investigation is still in the early stages.

Deputies say more information will be released as it becomes available.

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information on this case to call them at 559-675-7770.

