Deputies investigating in two counties after robbers steal lottery tickets from gas stations

On Saturday evening, welders could be seen making new burglar bars for the window at the Chevron on state Route 166 in Fairplay, Douglas County.

It had to be boarded up after thieves took a sledgehammer to it in the middle of the night on Nov. 8.

Sheriff’s deputies said the bandits took off with lottery scratch-off tickets.

Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was in Douglas County, where she spoke with an employee who described what happened.

Cashier Junior Worley is glad the store was closed at the time and that no employees were hurt. Worley said the lottery bandits left behind a big mess.

“Just people want to break stuff for no reason — just want to take over our stuff for no reason. Even if it’s money problems, you’re not getting much out of stealing that,” Worley said.

In nearby Carroll County, the sheriff’s offices there is asking for the public’s help in finding two men whom they say stole scratch-off lottery tickets there.

In an early morning heist this past Wednesday, two men wearing masks forced their way into Smallwood’s Grocery on state Route 166.

It’s unknown just how many tickets were stolen by these men.

Back at the Chevron in Douglas County, employees said the stolen tickets were reported to the Georgia Lottery and deactivated.

“Well I’m not sure if it’s that same person or if they’re a part of something. I’m not sure what’s going on. It sucks for all the gas stations around us. They’re having problems with it,” Worley said.

There have been several more of these lottery break-ins in the middle of night in both counties.

Right now, investigators are not saying if these cases are connected.

