Deputies investigating woman’s death in Tampa’s University area

Hillsborough County deputies are investigating the death of a woman found with severe upper body trauma in Tampa’s University area early Tuesday morning.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at 12:52 a.m. for an incident that occurred in the 1200 block of East 139th Street, a spokesperson said. When deputies arrived, they found a woman with severe upper body trauma.

The woman was taken to a local hospital where she died

Deputies did not have any suspects Tuesday morning in what the Sheriff’s Office said was an isolated incident. No other information has been released.