Deputies: Investigating woman held against her will

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said they responded after a woman told deputies she had been held against her will.

Authorities were called to the scene at 5100 block of Barnett Place in Pine Hills on Saturday.

Dozens surrounded this Pine Hills home for what turned out to be a nearly five-hour long standoff. Deputies said the woman is safe as the investigation continues.

On Saturday afternoon, law enforcement swarmed the home and demanded those inside get out. When they didn’t law, enforcement stepped up the request.

Using a loudspeaker, deputies announced “This is the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Come out with your hands up. We’re not leaving.”

It all started just after 2 p.m., when a woman in her 40′s began banging on someone’s door and pleading for help. She said had been held against her will and had just escaped.

When deputies arrived, they found her with minor injuries.

It was around the same time neighbors said they saw a blue car pull up to the home. Witnesses said a child exited the vehicle, and then got into a deputy’s car.

Just after that, neighbors said they saw around seven to 10 men, come out with their hands behind their backs in handcuffs.

Deputies said those men told them more people were inside the house.

Despite threats from law enforcement nobody else came out. That’s when a special unit arrived, and used a drone to check things out before forcing themselves in.

Shortly after that two more people were escorted out.

According to neighbors the home is typically used as an Airbnb and a lot of people go in and out. However, that has not been confirmed by the sheriff’s office.

Channel 9 is working to learn how many people were escorted from the house and what connection the woman had that claimed she was being held against her will. We are also waiting back from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to to see who if anyone is facing any charges.

