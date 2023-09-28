Deputies investigating after woman is injured in Merced County shooting

Authorities are investigating a Tuesday night shooting that injured a woman in Merced County.

At about 11:45 p.m., deputies went to the 5000 block of Highway 140 near Arboleda Drive after a report of a shooting, according to Merced County Sheriffs’s Deputy Michael Domingue. When they arrived on scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The woman was flown to an area hospital in critical condition.

Authorities said a person at the residence reported the shooting and it is not clear what the woman was doing at the time of the incident. According to Domingue, investigators are working to identify a possible suspect and a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Domingue said anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 209-385-7472.