Deputies investigating after woman shot in DeBary

Volusia County deputies say they are investigating after a woman was shot in DeBary.

Deputies said they are investigating it as a domestic violence-related incident.

Deputies are asking people to avoid the area of Gemini Springs, U.S. 17-92 and Dirksen Drive as the investigation into the incident is active and ongoing.

Channel 9 has a crew on the way to the scene to gather additional information.

Our deputies are responding to an active domestic violence-related incident in DeBary. Please avoid the area of Gemini Springs, U.S. 17-92 and Dirksen Drive. Thanks everyone. — Volusia Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 27, 2023

