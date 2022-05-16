Deputies investigating after woman shot in Harrison Twp.
Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday evening.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Koehler Ave in Harrison Township around 7:30 p.m.
When they arrived on the scene deputies were told a man exited a car displayed a handgun and fired several shots hitting a woman in the arm, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment.
Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
Information about the man and whether or not he is in custody was not released.
The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office special investigation unit.