Deputies investigating after woman shot in Harrison Twp.

Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a woman injured Sunday evening.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting in the 2000 block of Koehler Ave in Harrison Township around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived on the scene deputies were told a man exited a car displayed a handgun and fired several shots hitting a woman in the arm, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was taken to Kettering Health Dayton for treatment.

Her injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

Information about the man and whether or not he is in custody was not released.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office special investigation unit.