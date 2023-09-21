Deputies involved in shooting after responding to ‘burglary in progress’ call

While responding to a call about a “burglary in progress,” a deputy involved shooting occurred in San Bernardino County Wednesday night, officials confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the burglary in the 13200 block of Sunland Street in Hesperia came in at around 7 p.m., according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

While there are few details about the incident, SBCSD Public Information Officer Mara Rodriguez told KTLA that that the shooting happened when deputies arrived at the scene.

It is unclear if any suspects or deputies were shot or injured during the incident, but video of the scene obtained by KTLA showed a heavy presence of first responders at the scene, including at least one ambulance.

“The scene is still very active and no further information is available yet,” Rodriguez said.

This is a developing. Stay with KTLA for additional updates.

