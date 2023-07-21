Deputies in Iredell County warn against stealing water from hydrants

Deputies in Iredell County are warning against stealing water from fire hydrants.

In a news release, the sheriff’s office said the crime threatens customer’s water quality and endangers the entire system. The Iredell Water Corporation said it can also raises costs for customers.

“When a thief rigs up an improper connection to Iredell Water’s system, the person is not only indirectly raising water rates, but their actions can lead to contamination of the drinking water in the area where the theft is taking place, and possibly with chemicals being used by the thief,” deputies said.

It’s a problem deputies wanted to bring awareness to as pool and construction season continues this summer. They said the crime is often committed brazenly during the day.

The crime is punishable by escalating fines; $1,000 for the first infraction and $2,000 for the second offense and above, as well as criminal prosecution.

If anyone suspects a person or company is stealing water from an Iredell Water hydrant, call 704-876-0672 during business hours or at 704-876-0673 after hours.

Anyone who reports a water theft that results in conviction could be eligible for a $100 reward from Iredell Water.

