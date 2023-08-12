Deputies kill man during shootout in Tampa early Saturday

TAMPA — Deputies from three agencies exchanged fire with a 37-year-old man early Saturday, officials said, shooting and killing him. The man had been fleeing from a domestic violence incident in which he shot a woman.

The 2:45 a.m. shootout happened on Tampa’s northeast edge, at the Hidden River Parkway-E Fletcher Avenue intersection, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. It came after police pursued the man, who was driving away from a violent scene in Wesley Chapel.

Law enforcement did not release the name of the man who was killed. No officers were hurt, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said at a news conference.

Pasco County deputies responded to the scene of domestic violence. The woman had visited her parents’ house in Wesley Chapel to pick up her child, Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco said. The unnamed man shot her.

When Pasco deputies arrived, the man shot at them and drove off, Nocco said. Law enforcement pursued him. The man then crashed his car into a retention pond, Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister said.

The man got out of his vehicle and began shooting at officers, who yelled at him to drop the gun, Chronister said. He ignored them, the sheriff said.

Two Pasco deputies, a Hillsborough deputy and a Florida Highway Patrol trooper returned fire. The shootout lasted almost four minutes, Chronister said.

At some point, the man ran behind a nearby office building, the sheriff said. Deputies found him there on the ground with injuries from the shootout.

He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and pronounced dead. Chronister said the man had at least 18 prior felony convictions and had spent time in a Florida prison.

The domestic violence victim was at a hospital Saturday morning and was expected to survive, Nocco said.

The Hillsborough deputy who opened fire was Nathan Vandam, 31, who’s been employed at the agency since 2020. He has no history of use of force. He was placed on administrative leave while the Florida Department of Law Enforcement investigates.

Details on the Pasco deputies and Florida Highway Patrol trooper involved in the shootout were not immediately available.

Nocco said law enforcement plans to release body-worn camera footage of the incident.