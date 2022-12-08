Deputies locate truck suspected in deadly Treasure Island hit-and-run

Investigators have located the pickup truck that deputies suspect struck and killed a 46-year-old woman Tuesday in Treasure Island.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that deputies found the 2020 blue Chevrolet Silverado believed to be involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed 46-year-old Felicia White in Treasure Island. White was walking north on Gulf Boulevard about 7:45 p.m. and tried to cross 108th Avenue N in a marked crosswalk when a pickup truck struck her, deputies said.

The pickup driver did not stop. White died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office’s has not released any details on the driver of the Chevrolet Silverado and said the investigation is ongoing. Deputies asked anyone with information on the crash to call the Sheriff’s Office at 727-582-6200.