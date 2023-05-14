Deputies look for 2 people of interest in Rockdale shooting where man was shot 3 times in the head
The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two people of interest in a Saturday afternoon shooting where a man was shot inside his home.
According to officers, they arrived at a home around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a “trouble unknown” call.
When deputies walked inside the home, they located a 45-year-old man inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, and barely breathing.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the man appeared to have been shot three times in the head and was transported to a nearby hospital.
One of the men was pictured wearing a grey tank top with sunglasses, while the other man was wearing a white T-shirt.
The man’s current status remains unclear.
TRENDING STORIES:
Man accused of shooting wife during dispute killed after pointing gun at deputies, GBI says
Man with blood alcohol level nearly 5x legal limit didn’t know what county he was in, police say
Army officer says squatter moved into her DeKalb home while she was on duty, now he won’t leave
Deputies have not identified the man who was shot.
If you have any information you are asked to call Investigator Levett at (770) 278-8166. You can also submit information anonymously via the Rockdale Sheriff mobile application or by emailing RCSO.tips@Rockdalecountyga.gov
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: