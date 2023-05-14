Deputies look for 2 people of interest in Rockdale shooting where man was shot 3 times in the head

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding two people of interest in a Saturday afternoon shooting where a man was shot inside his home.

According to officers, they arrived at a home around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday after a “trouble unknown” call.

When deputies walked inside the home, they located a 45-year-old man inside the residence who was not alert, conscious, and barely breathing.

Deputies told Channel 2 Action News the man appeared to have been shot three times in the head and was transported to a nearby hospital.

One of the men was pictured wearing a grey tank top with sunglasses, while the other man was wearing a white T-shirt.

The man’s current status remains unclear.

Deputies have not identified the man who was shot.

If you have any information you are asked to call Investigator Levett at (770) 278-8166. You can also submit information anonymously via the Rockdale Sheriff mobile application or by emailing RCSO.tips@Rockdalecountyga.gov

