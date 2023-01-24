Deputies look to ID suspect in Montgomery Co. shooting

Washington Township substation of Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the pictured suspect vehicle and any individuals involved with the shooting on January 20.

Deputies were called to the intersection of Mad River Road and Hempstead Mews after receiving reports of a shooting into a house, a spokesperson for the substation stated.

Crews determined that an unknown suspect discharged three rounds into the house from a moving vehicle, the spokesperson continued. The vehicle then fled the area.

Surveillance video from a neighboring residence captured a possible vehicle of interest, the spokesperson said. The vehicle is described as a “white, mid-size SUV.”

No injuries were reported in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the pictured vehicle or the incident is asked to contact Detective Linda Shutts at (937) 432-2765 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-STOP.

We will update this story as it develops and more information is released.



