Deputies looking for information about homicide at park in Lake Wylie

The York County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information about a homicide that happened on Sunday night at a local park.

Deputies said it happened near the fishing pier & gazebo at Quigley Park in Lake Wylie that day, between 11:30 p.m. and midnight. The park entrance that leads to where the murder happened is at the end of Astor Court, deputies said.

Authorities did not say how many people were involved or how the person died. They also did not release the identity of the victim.

Investigators asked anyone with information to call Detective Askew at 803-628-3059, or reach out to Crime Stoppers of York County.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

