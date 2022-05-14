Deputies looking for inmate accidentally released from Mecklenburg County Detention Center

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the accidental release of an inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center earlier this month, according to a release.

Quay Davis, 29, was transported to the detention center on April 12 from Bertie Correctional on a writ hold, meaning he would continue to be detained, and he appeared in court immediately.

Davis was served with a warrant from Pasquotank County for possession of a weapon by a prisoner and received a $75,000 secured bond.

Davis’ court information was entered incorrectly without the writ hold, and he was released the morning of May 9 by accident after the possession of weapon charge was voluntarily dismissed, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said they were notified of the mistake on May 13.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s office statement on the erroneous release of an inmate from the jail. They’re working to return him into custody. @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/NzFGckhNrk — Michael Stolp (@StolpWSOC9) May 14, 2022

ALSO READ: Meck sheriff: Fingerprinting for gun permits now first come, first served after judge’s order

Sheriff McFadden said deputies are working to return Davis into custody.

“We will conduct a thorough internal investigation in connection to this erroneous release to determine any possible negligence or policy and procedure violations,” said McFadden.

Davis is 6 feet 2 inches and around 220 pounds.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Check back on wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Inmate held at Mecklenburg County Jail dies, sheriff confirms)







