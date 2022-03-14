Deputies looking for leads in fatal shooting of bicyclist on East Johnson Avenue

Escambia County Sheriff's Office is looking for the shooter who killed a 47-year-old man late Saturday night in Pensacola.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of East Johnson Avenue around 11:45 p.m. after a man who was riding his bike down the street was fatally shot.

Second Saturday shooting: Investigators seeking leads in fatal shooting on Pine Forest Road

ECSO: Fatal shooting in Northwest Pensacola was clear 'stand your ground' case

Sheriff Chip Simmons said the victim had gone bowling with his family earlier that evening.

Investigators are looking for leads from anyone who may have seen the victim out riding his bike that night or has any other information about the shooting.

Contact ECSO at 850-436-9620 or report anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Escambia County man shot riding bike on East Johnson Avenue Saturday