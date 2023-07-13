Deputies looking for man believed to be hiding in forest near Eatonville

Deputies are looking for a man who they say stole two cars and led them on a chase in Eatonville Wednesday morning.

They have been looking for him for a couple hours and believe he is hiding in a heavily forested area, near Scott Turner Road East just southeast of Eatonville. They also say he may be looking for another car to steal.

Anyone in the area is asked to lock their homes and cars. And do not leave keys in your car.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said the man was last seen on foot just east of the 17500 block of 452nd Street East. He is described by deputies as a white man, around 30 years old, with brown hair and a beard. He may or may not be still wearing a dark-colored shirt.

While deputies were pursuing him, he allegedly ditched the first car, ran on foot, and then stole a pickup truck which later got stuck, forcing him to run on foot again.

If you see the suspect call 911 right away.