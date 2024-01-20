Deputies looking for man who broke into Silverdale leasing office, stole deposit checks

Kitsap County deputies are looking for the man who broke into an apartment building leasing office in Silverdale and stole eight deposit checks, along with packages.

All of it was caught on video:

The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said the man broke into the Signature Apartments in the 2000 block of Northwest Bobwhite Lane in Silverdale on Thursday.

He started looking around the area and then tried to break through a locked door. He eventually forced the door open and broke into a lockbox filled with eight deposit checks. KCSO said the man stole $2,500 in total.

Deputies said the man then left wearing a makeshift mask and carrying a bag with packages that were delivered to the office.

KCSO said the burglar could be the same man who broke into an office at the Reserve Apartments on Monday.

If you have any tips email kcso@kitsap.gov with case number K24-000546.